279 cocoa board employees to be rehired

Wednesday July 26, 2017
09:24 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Two-hundred-and-seventy-nine employees of the Malaysian Cocoa Board who were due to be dismissed from Aug 13 will now go back to work.

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said in a statement here today that the ministry and the board had reviewed the dismissal of the 279 employees.

He said the board had re-appointed 93 of the employees who will resume duties on Aug 15.

“The board will also re-appoint the remaining 186 employees for projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

The issue of the board’s part-time employees throughout the country being terminated from work had been brought up by the Congress of the Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) which urged the government to intervene in the matter. — Bernama

