273 detained for using fake IC, IC belonging to others

PUTRAJAYA, April 13 — The National Registration Department (NRD) detained 273 people last year for using fake identity cards (IC) or were in possession of IC belonging to others, said director-general Datuk Mohd Yazid Ramli.

He said those nabbed were mostly workers from Sabah, who were employed in Perak, Pahang and Johor.

“However, further investigations revealed they were from the southern Philippines,” he told reporters after the NRD excellent service award presentation here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Home Deputy Minister, Datuk Masir Kujat.

According to Mohd Yazid, the detainees were charged under Regulation 25 (1)(e) of the National Registration Act 1959 (Act 78) for using fake or other people’s IC.

Meanwhile, Masir expressed pride over the NRD’s success in delivering service to 9.52 million customers last year, and 2.3 million in the first quarter of this year.

Apart from individual customers, the NRD also provided identity referral, review and verification services to 179 public and private organisations involving 166.1 million data last year, he said in his speech. — Bernama