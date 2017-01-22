27 flood-hit schools close in Terengganu

The closure of the 27 schools has affected 5,824 students, 681 teachers and 168 administrative staff. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The worsening floods in Terengganu have forced the closure of 27 schools today compared to only 13 schools yesterday.

Terengganu Education Department director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said of the 27 schools closed, nine schools are in Setiu district.

“They are SK Kampung Besut, SK Chalok, SK Langkap, SK Kampung Buloh, SK Sungai Las, SK Kg Bukit, SK Kampung Fikri, SK Lubuk Teras and SK Alur Lek Kasar,” he told Bernama today.

In Hulu Terengganu district, 14 schools were closed.

They are SK Tengkawang, SK Matang, SK Kua, SK Bukit Tadok, SK Lubok Periuk, SK Tengku Ampuan Intan, SMA Mahmudiah, SM Imtiaz Kuala Berang, SK Kuala Ping, SK Getang, SK Teris, SK Padang Setebu and SK Kuala Jenderis.

The other schools closed are SK Padang Kubu (Kemaman), SK Minda Talong (Dungun), SK Kampung Nangka and SK Tembila (Besut).

The closure of the 27 schools affected 5,824 students, 681 teachers and 168 administrative staff. — Bernama