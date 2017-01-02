26 passengers dash to safety after Kuching express bus catches fire

KUCHING, Jan 2 — An express bus carrying 26 passengers from the Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal to Sibu was razed at KM30 Serian-Sri Aman road, near Balai Ringin, about 100 kilometres from here, this evening.

However, there was no passenger casualty reported in the fire which destroyed 80 per cent of the bus belonging to MTC Express.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said an emergency call was received at 2.57 pm, before a team of eight firefighters from the Serian station rushed to the location about 30 kilometres away.

“Supported by a Balai Ringin voluntary fire squad which arrived at the scene at 2.30 pm, firemen brought the blaze under control at 3.50 pm,” he said.

He added that the bus driver who suffered burns on the hand and ear, was sent to the Balai Ringin health clinic for treatment. — Bernama