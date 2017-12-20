26 injured in four-vehicle chain collision near Woodlands Checkpoint

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident at 6.10am, and 26 people were sent to the hospital. — Picture via JB Traffic/Facebook

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — More than 20 people have been injured following an early Wednesday (Dec 20) morning accident involving four Singapore-bound vehicles from Johor Baru.

The accident, which took place after the vehicles crossed the Woodlands Checkpoint, involved two lorries, a chartered bus, and a car, TODAY understands.

The accident, which took place after the vehicles crossed the Woodlands Checkpoint, involved two lorries, a chartered bus, and a car. — TODAY picHalf of the injured were taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while 10 were sent to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The remaining three were sent to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Vehicle parts, including a bumper and two shattered windshields that looked to be from a bus, were strewn on the road shoulder when TODAY arrived at the scene around 11.30am.

This story is developing. — TODAY