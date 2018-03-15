25,922 drug addicts arrested last year, says DPM

Zahid said 18,440 cases involved recurrent drug addicts while 7,482 cases were new cases of drug addiction recorded last year. — Reuters picMELAKA, March 15 — A total 25,922 drug addicts were arrested nationwide last year based on statistics by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Home Affairs, said that of the total, 20,956 involved Malays, Chinese (1,947), Indians (1,760), Sabahans (999), Sarawakians (113) and others (147 persons).

He said 18,440 cases involved recurrent drug addicts while 7,482 cases were new cases of drug addiction recorded last year.

“In terms of treatment, medical and rehabilitation, a lot of money and energy are channelled by the government to treat and rehabilitate drug addicts.

“Nevertheless, we are not giving up and will continue to find ways to ensure a permanent and effective recovery,” he said in his speech at “An Evening with the Deputy Prime Minister” programme here today.

The text of his speech was read by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron in front of 5,000 people who were placed under AADK supervision (OPK), families, AADK volunteers and the Development and Coordination Committee of the Legislative Assembly (JAPERUN).

Also present were Home Ministry Deputy Secretary General (Management) Datuk Wan Ali Besar and AADK Deputy Director-General (Operation) Datuk Izhar Abu Talib.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid said statistics among developed countries showed that nearly 90 percent of rehabilitated drug addicts returned to their habit in four or five years.

He said that as a proactive step, AADK introduced the ‘open access treatment’ whereby addicts could voluntarily seek treatment services without legal ties through ‘1Malaysia Cure and Care’, ‘Cure and Care Service Centre’ and ‘Caring Community House’ clinics.

“Recognising this challenge, the government has taken the initiative to implement various approaches in treatment and rehabilitation programmes in line with national drug policy of holistic treatment and rehabilitation.

“The government is taking the approach of accepting drug addicts as patients and restoring them as individuals who are able to function for themselves, families and communities,” he said.

He said AADK also strengthened the rehabilitation in the community as a medium to increase the abstinence rate among OKP by using the Psychosocial Module that was capable of encouraging and assisting compliant OKP to remain in recovery.

He said leaders at the community level were advised to join the government by playing a part in actively guiding and persuading drug addicts in their respective areas as well as not hiding cases for not wanting to tarnish the image of their housing estate, village or community. — Bernama