256 police officers, personnel at Jong-nam murder remention

File picture shows armed policemen standing guard before the arrival of suspects charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, at a Sepang court, April 13, 2017. ― Reuters picSHAH ALAM, July 27 — Police have deployed a team of 256 officers and personnel to Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Court Complex to ensure a smooth process tomorrow, of the case involving two women charged with murdering Kim Jong-nam, the brother of North Korea’s leader.

The case had been fixed for remention at the High Court tomorrow and would be presided by justice Datuk Azmi Ariffin.

Shah Alam deputy police chief Supt Nek Zaidi Zakaria said the cops would be involved in an operation dubbed, Ops Prank.

Aside from personnel from Shah Alam District Police Headquarters, Bukit Aman Special Task Force On Organised Crime (STAFOC) and General Operations Force personnel are also in the team, he told Bernama when contacted today.

On March 1 this year, two women, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, were charged at Sepang Magistrate’s Court with murdering Jong-nam, 45. They are accused of committing the offence with four other individuals still at large.

No plea were recorded from the duo, as the charge which carries the mandatory death sentence is under the jurisdiction of the high court.

They allegedly committed the offence at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2), around 9 am on Feb 13, under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Jong-nam who used the name, ‘Kim Chol’ in his passport, died while being sent to Putrajaya Hospital. Prior to his death, he had been staying in Malaysia since Feb 6. — Bernama