250 PKR members quit party, form pro-BN NGO

LUMUT, March 28 — About 250 members of the Pangkor and Pasir Bogak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) branches which were formed 15 years ago on Pangkor Island, are quitting the party over loss of confidence with the Lumut PKR division.

The group which made the announcement today, has also formed a new non-governmental organisation (NGO), ‘Pertubuhan Anbudamai’, which is pro-Barisan Nasional (BN).

Pangkor PKR branch head, V. Subramaniam said the members submitted forms to quit the party at the Lumut PKR division office last Sunday, after losing confidence in the PKR leadership to look after the welfare of the people, especially in Pangkor Island.

He said they were also disappointed with First Admiral (Rtd) Imran Abd Hamid, who is also Lumut MP, as he rarely visited Pangkor Island to find out about the problems faced by the local people.

“We are disappointed and made a mistake giving him our support and not supporting the local candidate, who is the Mentri Besar, who helps the people.

“The last time we met (Imran) was last October during a funeral in Pangkor,” he told a press conference held on Pangkor Island here today.

On the new NGO, Subramaniam said it was headed by former Pasir Bogak PKR branch head, Shawal Hamid Pitchai Nagoor Samsu, and would support any BN candidate contesting in the 14th General Election.

Subramaniam is also the NGO’s secretary. — Bernama