250 Klang PKR members quit party

KLANG, March 18 — Two hundred and fifty members of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) from the Klang branch today quit the party as they claimed to be disappointed and disillusioned with the party leadership, including in looking after the welfare of the grassroot members, especially the younger generation.

They have also submitted application forms to join UMNO to Klang UMNO division chief Datuk Nasarruddin M. Zin at Kampung Pendamar here.

A representative of the group, former Klang PKR vice-head Mohd Fuzi Abd Ranee, 50, said their decision was made on their own free will as they no longer saw a struggle which benefited the grassroots especially the younger generation.

Mohd Fuzi who had been a member of PKR since it was set up in 1998 said most of those in this group were the party’s machinery during the 13th general election (GE13).

“While in PKR, I fought for the younger group, single mothers and senior citizens until the time I decided to leave the party as I did not see a vision for the youths and these groups of people,” he told reporters.

“Barisan Nasional (BN) looks after the welfare of the people and youths better. I have always seen (BN’s concern) this but had to postpone leaving the party due to several constraints. But today, I am announcing that I am joining UMNO,” Mohd Fuzi said. — Bernama