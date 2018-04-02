25 roads in KL to be closed this weekend for marathon

Some 25 roads in the capital will be affected by closures and diversions in conjunction with the Standard Chartered International Marathon 2018. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Some 25 roads in the capital will be affected by closures and diversions in conjunction with the Standard Chartered International Marathon 2018 which will begin and end at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday and Sunday.

The road closures would start gradually from 3am to noon on both days, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim told a press conference here today.

The affected roads are Jalan Raja (Dataran Merdeka), Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway and Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke).

The other roads are Jalan Kuching (from Selayang), Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim (Duta), Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Jalan Raja Abdullah (Kampung Baru), Jalan Langgak Tunku, Jalan Bukit Tunku, Jalan Tunku, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Dato Onn, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Damansara, Sultan Iskandar Highway, Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin.

“An estimated 400 policemen and Kuala Lumpur City Hall personnel will be assigned to control traffic throughout the event,” said Mazlan.

He said road users could use the Waze app to get alternative routes during the closing periods and were encouraged to use public transport to get to the city centre.

About 38,000 runners were expected to participate in the run, he added. — Bernama