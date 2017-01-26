23 federal, state roads in Pahang affected by floods

The main road at Kampung Sungai Lembing is partially damaged due to heavy rains in Kuantan, January 25, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 26 — Floods have forced the closure of stretches of 23 federal and state roads in Pahang to all traffic and seven others to light vehicles, according to the Civil Defence Force.

Pahang Malaysia Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said that based on reports received by the state Public Works Department, the most number of affected roads were in the Lipis district.

“In Lipis, stretches of seven roads are closed to all traffic while two others are closed to light vehicles.

“Route 1330-Section 3.9 Jalan Kerambit-Limau Purut-Mela, Section 4.7 Jalan Bukit Kota-Aur Gading, Section 0.7 Jalan Bukit Betong-Kg Kepong, Route FT234-Section 27.5 Jalan Lipis-Jerantut.

“Section 34 and 38 Jalan Lipis-Jerantut and Section 58.0 Lipis-Jerantut are closed to all traffic while Route 1330-Section 7.8 Jalan Sg Koyan-Kuala Medang and Section 7.8 Sg Koyan-Kuala Medang are closed to light vehicles,” he said.

In Maran, eight roads are closed to all vehicles, namely Route C135 Section 3.1 Jalan Kg Ulu Luit, Section 4.9 Jalan Kg Ulu Luit, Route C133 Section 0.1 Jalan Serengkam, Route C100 Section 0.0 Jalan Kuala Wau Kertau, Section 6.3 Jalan Serengkam, Route FT064 Section 121.0 Jalan Jerantut-Maran, Section 125.0 Jalan Jerantut-Maran and Section 126.7 Jalan Jerantut-Maran.

Four roads in Jerantut are affected, three of which are closed to all traffic. These are Route FT1521 Section 18.0 Jalan Kota Gelanggi, Route FT1508 Section 0.5 and 1.4 Jalan Padang Piol-Sg Retang. Route FT1251 Section 7.8 Jalan Link Kota Gelanggi 3 is closed to light vehicles.

Four roads in Kuantan are affected, of which three are closed to all vehicles, namely Route FT231 Sections 21.0, 29.0 and 35 Jalan Sg Lembing.

Section 16.0 Jalan Sg Lembing is closed to light vehicles.

In Bera, two roads are closed to all vehicles, namely Route C008 Section 25.0 at Maran district boundary and Route C118 Section 13.8 Jalan Kemayan-Tembangau.

Two roads in Pekan are closed to light vehicles, namely Route FT003 Section 262.0 Jalan Kuantan-Endau and Section 262.0 Jalan Kuantan-Endau while in Temerloh, one road is closed to light vehicles — Route C141 Section 1.2 Jalan Paya Luas Perlok. — Bernama