21st century learning method for full implementation in March

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the implementation of the interactive teaching and learning process would cover schools in urban and rural areas with good internet access. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA NERANG, Jan 13 — The 21st Century Learning Method (PAK-21) will be fully implemented in 2,000 classrooms nationwide beginning March, says Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the implementation of the interactive teaching and learning process which involved an allocation of RM190 million would cover schools in urban and rural areas with good internet access.

“All state education offices have identified and are in the process of finalising the list of schools that will be involved in the implementation of the PAK-21.

“Each selected school will have between two and three classrooms with PAK-21 equipment to expose student to the technology,” he told reporters after presenting a school aid voucher at Sekolah Menengah Dato Syed Ahmad near here which has also been selected in the implementation of the programme in Kedah.

PAK-21 is a transformation from the traditional teaching and learning to a more dynamic and creative method which requires teachers to use the latest technology in line with the rapidly changing digital world.

The PAK-21 pilot programme involves two schools in Negeri Sembilan, namely Kolej Tunku Kurshiah in Nilai and Sekolah Dato Abdul Razak in Seremban, as well as one school in Cyberjaya, that is Sekolah Seri Puteri. — Bernama