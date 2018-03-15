21 roads to be closed for PDRM Night Run in KL

Ten thousand participants are expected to take part in the run. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Twenty-one roads in the federal capital will be closed and diverted in conjunction with PDRM Night Run 2018 at the Dataran Merdeka from 7pm tomorrow night to 1am on March 17.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the people have been advised to use public transport such as the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Monorail as the alternatives to enter the city centre.

“The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will be cooperating with WAZE to provide the alternative routes when the roads are closed.

“More than 200 police personnel will be mobilised to control traffic during the event,’ he told reporters here today.

According to him, 10,000 participants will be taking part in the run to celebrate the 211st anniversary of Police Day in three categories namely 5km, 10km and 21km.

Mazlan said roads which would be closed or diverted were Jalan Raja, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Sultan Hishamudin, Jalan Lembah, Jalan Perdana, Jalan Tanglin, Jalan Cenderawasih, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Kuching, and Jalan Langgak Tunku.

Also closed and diverted were Jalan Tunku, Jalan Sultan Sallahudin, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Damansara (museum), Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Putra, Lebuh Raya Sultan Iskandar and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

Members of the public can obtain further information on road closures by surfing PDRM official social media sites or contact KL Traffic hotline at 03-20719777. — Bernama