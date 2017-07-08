20,000 thronged DPM’s open house in Bagan Datuk

File photo of a section of the crowd attending the Hari Raya open house hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at his official residence in Putrajaya July 1, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBAGAN DATUK, July 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, feted more than 20,000 guests at their Bagan Datuk Aidilfitri Open House here today.

It was organised by Astro, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme “Astro Kasih” programme, at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Hutan Melintang, here from 12.30 pm.

People from all walks of life and race attended the open house, and those present included Astro group chairman Tun Zaki Tun Azmi and Perak Youth, Sports and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya.

Ahmad Zahid, in his speech, said the people stood to gain from a stable government as it opened doors for locals and foreign investors to invest in the country.

“Several incentives were given to investors which we are able to give back to the people through corporate tax.

“We have to provide opportunities for the business community to earn profit to encourage them to contribute, not only in terms of corporate tax, but also through CSR programme,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid said he was grateful for the contributions made by Astro to the needy as it to celebrate Aidilfitri like other people.

Meanwhile, Tun Zaki said Astro Kasih, introduced since eight years ago, had carried out 1,200 charity projects and would continue to do so.

Guests at the open house, who included 1,500 orphans, the poor and unfortunate, people with disabilities and single mothers, were served with special delicacies such as sate, rendang ayam, nasi impit and kuah kacang, ketupat, raya cookies and fruits.

They were also entertained to a performance by local artistes such as Datuk Nashrudin Elias or Nash, Ayda Jebat, Black Mentor, Siti Nordiana and Ara AF. — Bernama