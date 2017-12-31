2018 chance to embrace mature politics, PM says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak says people deserve more from politicians and the Opposition should be holding governments to account instead of simply rejecting policies. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today that the new year will provide Malaysians an opportunity to be more politically mature as part of the nation-building process.

Najib said the people deserved more from politicians, adding that Opposition party leaders could play a proper honourable role by acting as checks and balances and holding governments to account instead of rejecting policies for the sole sake of being on the objecting side.

“Mature politics is about helping to develop the country and unite us; not attempting to burn it down and divide us.

“We can have differences of opinion but we should still be decent and have decorum to concentrate on what we have in common rather than make a weakness of our diversity,” he said in his New Year’s message.

Najib also held PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as an exemplary political rival who can set aside politics when it comes to matters for the common good.

“We are in different parties, but we surmount those divisions when it comes to matters of common interest, such as supporting the causes of the Rohingya and the Palestinian,” the Barisan Nasional chairman said.

He said 2018 will provide Malaysians with the choice of a government that has continued to work for the country’s betterment with a clear direction and policies to move forward, or parties who only campaigned negatively hoping to cause public discord to gain votes by offering divisions that would damage the country.

He also said it was unacceptable for a former leader to attempt to overthrow a democratically elected government for personal reasons as it was the people's’ will as expressed at the ballot box, not the selfish dynastic desires of one man in a democratic system.

“Neither it was honourable to attempt to sabotage the economy by making false claims which could undermine the people’s welfare and livelihood.

“Nor it is responsible for politicians to oppose for the sake of opposing when these quarters secretly agreed that the measures being put forward by the Government were in favour,” Najib said, without specifically naming anyone in his statement.