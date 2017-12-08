2017 Umno General Assembly enters second day

Umno members listen to a speech by Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The 2017 Umno General Assembly, which enters its second day today, continues with the debate on the president’s policy speech.

The debate began with a delegate from the Federal Territories, Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar.

Yesterday, five delegates representing the states and the respective party wings debated the speech.

Today, the delegates continue to debate on the motion on economy, religion and education.

This year’s assembly involves 2,718 delegates from 191 divisions.

In his policy speech yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak touched on, among others, the Umno-led Barisan Nasional government’s achievements as well as its capability to ensure a better future for the people and country.

The five-day assembly, which began on Tuesday, ends this Saturday. — Bernama