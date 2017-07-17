2016 Auditor-General’s Report still contains element of corruption, says A-G

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (third right) meeting with Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad (second left) at the State Secretaries' Conference on Action on Auditor General Report Issues at the Amanjaya Convention Center in Ipoh, July 17, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, July 17 — The Auditor-General’s Report 2016 Series 1 scheduled to be tabled in Parliament end of the month still contained findings on negligence, indiscipline, misappropriation , power abuse, corruption and misconduct among civil servants.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad said all the audit findings had been reported to officers at the affected agencies.

“A fair and balanced report will be tabled in Parliament with the aim of ensuring management accountability.

“The report is proof and responsibility of government departments and agencies in addressing corruption and abuse of public funds,”she said in her speech at the conference of state secretaries on action against issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report here today.

The conference was opened by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Madinah said the conference was held to ensure effectiveness of state departments and agencies in resolving punitive issues.

Meanwhile, Zambry said the two-day conference provided the best platform to forge closer cooperation between the National Audit Department and the states.

The Perak government, he said, viewed seriously all criticisms by the National Audit Department, as well as the state internal auditor, towards improving the state’s delivery system.

He said proactive measures taken by the Perak government in collecting arrests in tax payment, including by the land and Mines office were praised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak

“Through the Menteri Besar Incorporated, which was reactivated in 2012, Perak was able to manage its mineral revenue more effectively, as well as reduce many leakages,” he added. — Bernama