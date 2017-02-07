2,003 pig bristle paintbrushes seized in operations nationwide

Perlis Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry’s Assistant Chief of Enforcement, Ahmad Sabri Suri (right) leading an operation to confiscate pig bristles paintbrushes without proper labels, in Kangar, February 7, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry seized 2,003 paintbrushes made from pig bristles worth RM10,988.94 in a crackdown nationwide, said its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the goods were confiscated because of violations of the Trade Descriptions (Goods Made from any Part of Pig or Dog) Order 2013, which stipulates that such products must be labelled and kept separated.

So far, he said, 37 such cases had been recorded out of the 157 inspections conducted nationwide.

“The ministry will continue with the inspections (nationwide) if there are complaints from consumers,” he told reporters after launching the 1Malaysia Smart Consumer Campaign here today.

Commenting on questions raised by certain quarters that the ministry had no right to seize the items, Hamzah said it was within the scope of its power because the dealers had failed to comply with regulations.

“We will not seize the goods if they are labelled and separated according to the rules,” said Hamzah.

He said as a country with people of different races and religions, the traders should be aware of the sensitivity of Muslims on halal matters.

Meanwhile, in KLANG, the ministry’s Selangor enforcement chief, Abdul Rosik Yakub said efforts would be intensified to detect pig bristle paintbrushes being sold at hardware and stationery stores in the state.

“So far, according to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia only the A913 and A950 codes on the brushes are confirmed to made of pig bristles.

“We are taking the initiative to check on other paintbrushes including art brushes which are labelled with other codes to determine the origin of the bristles,” he told reporters after inspecting paintbrushes at two hardware stores in Meru and Bukit Raja, here today. — Bernama