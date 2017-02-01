Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 11:12 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

2,000 rural clinics to be upgraded, says deputy health minister

Wednesday February 1, 2017
09:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

White House: Americans won’t be targetsWhite House: Americans won’t be targets

Volvo Malaysia eyes new export marketsVolvo Malaysia eyes new export markets

Chelsea stay in charge of title raceChelsea stay in charge of title race

The Edit: Trump sticker graffiti hits TokyoThe Edit: Trump sticker graffiti hits Tokyo

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya says the government will be upgrading all 2,000 rural clinics in the country. — Picture by KE OoiDatuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya says the government will be upgrading all 2,000 rural clinics in the country. — Picture by KE OoiMUAR, Feb 1 ― The government will be upgrading all 2,000 rural clinics in the country to Type-7 health clinics in stages, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

He said this was to enable rural people to get access to better ouptient services as currently rural clinics could only provide midwifery services.

“However, this will take some time because of the costs involved and land acquisition matters,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims here today.              

He added that with the upgrade, rural people would not need to go far for outpatient services as a doctor would be available.  ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline