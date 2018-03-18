20 years under Opposition, Permatang Pauh constituents miss out RM120m worth of allocations

Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency have missed out on RM120 million worth of allocations in the 20 years they have been under the opposition. — Picture by KE Ooi BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 18 — The people in the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency have missed out on RM120 million worth of allocations in the 20 years they have been under the opposition.

Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said various facilities were not available for Permatang Pauh constituents, but things were improving with efforts taken by Permatang Pauh Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said.

“He (Mohd Zaidi) has managed to obtain a few allocations and if we succeed in voting him in as the Member of Parliament (for Permatang Pauh), I am confident that it will be a great news for the people here,” Zainal Abidin told reporters after handing over 1Malaysia Maintenance Fund (TP1M) for the Permata Apartments here today.

He said the Permatang Pauh constituency has been under the opposition for the past 20 years and if the people continued to choose the opposition, then they would not receive any allocation.

“If we choose an MP from the opposition, we will not receive any allocation,” he said, adding that each MP would receive RM6 million in allocations annually and the sum will be increased by the relevant ministries in the constituencies won by the Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I hope with the services we are giving the people, this time Penangites will give us more seats, perhaps to add four or five seats compared to the three parliamentary seats that we have now, including Permatang Pauh and Nibong Tebal, which have missed out on so many things compared to other constituencies won by BN,” he said.

Hence, Zainal Abidin called on the people, especially the Chinese community, in Penang to vote for BN.

He also said Umno and BN were ready for any possibility, whether to be a strong opposition or be given the mandate to form the state government. — Bernama