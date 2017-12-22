20 nabbed over militant ties, including leader of group targeting beer fest

20 men suspected of links to various militant organisations have been arrested by the police’s anti-terrorism division. — iStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The police’s anti-terrorism division arrested 20 men suspected of links to various militant organisations, including one who led a group that allegedly targeted the Better Beer Festival 2017.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun said the man had also planned to travel to the southern Philippines to join a militant group there.

“The 46-year-old was arrested in December 1 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport while three other members from that WhatsApp group was arrested earlier in October 10,” he said in a statement.

The arrests were made during a series of raids between November 30 and December 15, with the suspects aged between 24 and 50 variously apprehended in Johor, Selangor and Sabah.

Most were suspected of involvement with terrorist groups such as the Islamic State (Daesh) and Abu Sayyaf.

Of the 20 arrested, seven were Malaysian and seven more were Filipinos. Another five were Indonesians while there was one North African.

The IGP said the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 was invoked for all the arrests.

Police previously recommended against the Better Beer Festival 2017 in September, saying it received intelligence of a credible threat to the event.

This led to Kuala Lumpur City Hall withholding approval for the annual event.