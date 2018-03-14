1MDB: Swiss council’s right to debate any motion

1MDB reiterated that it has not lost any money and that all its monies are fully accounted for. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) today said the Swiss National Council has the right to debate any motion put before it and make any decision that its members deemed appropriate.

1MDB said the motion was expressed in general terms and mentioned multiple companies and countries.

It is not a specific motion on 1MDB or on Malaysia, 1MDB said in a statement, in reference to the letters sent by Lim Kit Siang and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to members of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland (Federal Assembly), in relation to a motion that is to be debated in the National Council (Lower House) of the Federal Assembly.

As a background, on June 16, 2017, Swiss lawmaker Carlo Sommaruga, submitted a motion 17.3547, entitled ‘Repatriation of Corruption Funds to the Robbed Populations’.

On Aug 30, 2017, the Swiss Federal Council (equivalent of a Cabinet), issued a detailed analysis of the motion and the Swiss Cabinet proposed to reject the motion.

Among others, an amount CHF 104 million (approximately RM430 million) is currently held by the Swiss Federal Treasury.

This actually represents the amount ordered as disgorgement of profit, by the Swiss Financial Markets Authority (FINMA), against certain banks, for alleged breach of Swiss laws.

Therefore, the CHF 104 million is a result of a fine by FINMA, on certain banks.

1MDB said, according to Swiss Finance Minister, Ueli Maurer, the relevant banks have disputed the actions of FINMA and are appealing the action in the Federal Administration Court.

“Thus, the CHF104 million is being claimed by the relevant banks. It cannot be claimed by 1MDB or the Government of Malaysia as the money does not belong to 1MDB,” 1MDB said.

FINMA itself has stated that only those "directly damaged" by the alleged actions of financial intermediaries in Switzerland are able to claim a share of any fines and that too, only through a legal process.

1MDB reiterated it has previously stated that it has not lost any money and that all its monies are fully accounted for. — Bernama