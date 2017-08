1MDB makes second payment to IPIC

A 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard is seen in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has remitted to International Petroleum Investment Company PJSC (IPIC) in full the second tranche due on Aug 31, 2017.

“The payment is pursuant to the Amendment dated Aug 8, 2017, to the Settlement Deed with Ministry of Finance Inc Malaysia and IPIC,” said 1MDB in a statement here, today.

All funds were paid from proceeds of the on-going rationalisation programme, it said. — Bernama