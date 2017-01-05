1MDB confirms appointment of Parker Randall as new auditor

1MDB’s Arul Kanda Kandasamy confirmed the appointment of the new auditing firm Parker Randall after it was announced by Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Irwan Serigar Abdullah in a press conference earlier. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) today confirmed the appointment of its new auditor — Parker Randall.

The state sovereign fund chairman Arul Kanda Kandasamy confirmed the appointment of the new auditing firm, after Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Irwan Serigar Abdullah made the announcement in a press conference earlier.

“1MDB is pleased to announce that it has submitted forms 11 and 52 to the Companies Commission of Malaysia on January 3, 2016, confirming the appointment of Parker Randall as auditor for 1MDB,” Arul said today.

In a special press conference to discuss Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s brainchild 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), Irwan made the announcement to reporters, adding that the new audit company is already in the process of auditing several of 1MDB’s subsidiaries.

“They already appointed you know. They are in negotiation with Parker Randall. I think you can search with SSM,” he said, using the acronym to refer to the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

“They are doing already the auditing of some of these subsidiaries of 1MDB.

“It’s ongoing, you know. It’s ongoing, we wait for the report,” he said when asked as to when the audit report would be ready.

This is the fourth auditing firm appointed by 1MDB after a controversial end to its previous three auditors; Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG and Deloitte.