Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

1MDB confirms appointment of Parker Randall as new auditor

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Thursday January 5, 2017
06:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

1MDB’s Arul Kanda Kandasamy confirmed the appointment of the new auditing firm Parker Randall after it was announced by Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Irwan Serigar Abdullah in a press conference earlier. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa1MDB’s Arul Kanda Kandasamy confirmed the appointment of the new auditing firm Parker Randall after it was announced by Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Irwan Serigar Abdullah in a press conference earlier. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) today confirmed the appointment of its new auditor — Parker Randall.

The state sovereign fund chairman Arul Kanda Kandasamy confirmed the appointment of the new auditing firm, after Treasury Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Irwan Serigar Abdullah made the announcement in a press conference earlier.

“1MDB is pleased to announce that it has submitted forms 11 and 52 to the Companies Commission of Malaysia on January 3, 2016, confirming the appointment of Parker Randall as auditor for 1MDB,” Arul said today.

In a special press conference to discuss Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s brainchild 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), Irwan made the announcement to reporters, adding that the new audit company is already in the process of auditing several of 1MDB’s subsidiaries.

“They already appointed you know. They are in negotiation with Parker Randall. I think you can search with SSM,” he said, using the acronym to refer to the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

“They are doing already the auditing of some of these subsidiaries of 1MDB.

“It’s ongoing, you know. It’s ongoing, we wait for the report,” he said when asked as to when the audit report would be ready.

This is the fourth auditing firm appointed by 1MDB after a controversial end to its previous three auditors; Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG and Deloitte.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline