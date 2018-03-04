1MDB closure a business decision, says deputy foreign minister

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said decisions made by the 1MDB board of directors, including its closure, was made for the good of the country and people. ― Bernama picKEPALA BATAS, March 4 ― Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican viewed the closure of the investment company, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) as a business decision.

Reezal Merican, who was a former member of the Public Accounts Committee said decisions made by the 1MDB board of directors, including its closure, was made for the good of the country and people.

He said, although faced with numerous controversies, the rationalisation plan under 1MDB had brought success with the implementation of several colossal projects.

“However, 1MDB has been severely criticised to the extent of affecting its market potential. As such, we are forced to make this business decision.

“I assume that whatever decisions made are for the good of the country and people, with no hidden agenda,” he told reporters after officiating the “Transformasi Rakyat 2018” seminar organised by the Kepala Batas parliamentary constituency here yesterday.

On Tuesday, Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah who is also 1MDB chairman had reportedly announced that 1MDB would be shut down as soon its debts were paid off.

Meanwhile, commenting on the seminar, Reezal Merican, who is also Kepala Batas Member of Parliament said the seminar was conducted to ensure that the development of the community’s socio-economic status could be enhanced by providing informative exposure that was in line with aims of the National Transformation 2050 initiative of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He added that the programme also provided youths, especially those in rural areas, with information on opportunities present and awareness on the industrial revolution that was currently occurring. ― Bernama