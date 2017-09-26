1,991 flood victims at 19 Kedah evacuation centres

The secretariat expects the floods to recede with the improved weather and smooth river flow. — Picture via Facebook/Pusat Gerakan Banjir KedahALOR SETAR, Sept 26 — The number of residents affected by the flash floods in Kedah has risen to 1,991, from 1,983 last night.

The State Disaster Management Secretariat in a statement here said the increase was due to the return of some of the flood victims to the 13 evacuation centres in Kota Setar district.

As of 8am, 560 families are sheltered at 19 centres in the districts of Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena and Pendang.

In Kota Setar, the centres that are still in operation are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah, Alor Setar, involving 347 people, SK Seri Gunung (265), SK Bukit Pinang (102), Dewan Taman Sri Bagan (97), Surau Pondok Kepala Bukit (88), SK Alor Mengkudu (85), Surau Assyakirin, Kepala Batas (79), Masjid Kampung Lengkuas (46), Dewan Wawasan Kampung Kelompang (39), SK Suka Menanti (25), Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM) Seberang Perak (13), Kampung Tok Pauh (12) and SK Taman Aman (nine).

In Pokok Sena, three centres were opened at SK Bukit Hijau (366), Dewan Lubuk Keriang (35), and Dewan Kampung Permatang Limau (15).

In Kubang Pasu, SK Kodiang Lama are sheltering 56 people and Dewan Tokong Cina, 32 people, while in Pendang, only one centre is still in operation, Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah, which is sheltering 280 people from 77 families.

The secretariat expects the floods to recede with the improved weather and smooth river flow. — Bernama