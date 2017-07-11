19 Perak govt departments, agencies sign corruption-free pledge

IPOH, July 11 — About 300 staff from 19 departments and agencies of the Perak state government took an oath and signed the Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR) at the Federal Building, here today.

Among the departments involved were the Labour Department, Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia, Wildlife and National Park Department (Perhilitan), School Audit Division and the National Civics Bureau (BTN) of Prime Minister’s Department.

State Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Nooraziah Abd Manaf said the IBR initiative introduced by MACC was to ensure every individual who signed the pledge will be more responsible and avoid getting involved in corruption or abuse of power.

“The IBR signed today is unique because it emphasises a pledge on integrity in their indiviudual capacity.

“It shows the sincerity and commitment to work in a corruption-free environment,” she said in her speech at the event, here today.

She added that MACC bringing those involved in corruption to face justice was not to humiliate them but it reflected that the commission would no longer to compromise with anything related to corruption. — Bernama