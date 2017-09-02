19 Malaysian climbers safe but stranded on Russia’s Mount Elbrus

In a statement, Wisma Putra said the Malaysian climbers affected by the mudflow are reported to be safe. — Screen capture via Twitter/RTPUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that a total of 19 Malaysians who were on their climb towards the peak of Mount Elbrus, Russia, were stranded following the mudflow that descended on Terskol Village yesterday.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said the Malaysian climbers affected by the disaster are reported to be safe.

“All roads near the affected areas are inaccessible thus far.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Moscow is working closely with the local authorities to evacuate the climbers,” it said.

Wisma Putra also urged Malaysians around the affected areas to contact Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malaysia at 03-8887 4570 or email at dutyofficer@kln.gov.my or the Malaysian Embassy in Moscow at Mosfilmovskaya Ulitsa 50, 115127 Moscow or +7 495 419 9898 / +7 495 419 9899 / +7 905 7466 944 or email at mwmoscow@kln.gov.my

Wisma Putra also expressed hope that family members of those affected would remain calm while evacuation procedures are being undertaken. — Bernama