19 Malaysian climbers evacuated following mudslide in Russia

Monday September 4, 2017
10:15 AM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the 19 Malaysian climbers who were stranded following the mudslide at Terskol Village, Russia, have reached the summit of Mount Elbrus and descended safely to the foot of the mountain yesterday.

A statement issued by Wisma Putra stated that the climbers reached the summit of the 5,642m high Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, at 8.30am yesterday and later, they were evacuated to a safe place  by local authorities.

“The climbers will be transferred to a nearby airport at Moneralnye Vody before flying out to Moscow,” it said.

Wisma Putra said the Malaysian government also expressed its gratitude to the Russian government for its concern and efforts in rescuing the Malaysians.

Six Kembara Srikandi Prihatin (KSP) female climbers and 13 other Malaysian climbers were stranded in the mountainous Elbrus area of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic in the Russian Caucasus following the mudslide on Friday.

It was reported that the Malaysian climbers are expected to arrive here tomorrow. — Bernama

