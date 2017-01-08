Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 7:03 am GMT+8

19 foreigners, Malaysian detained for smuggling, custom offences in special ops in Bagan Datuk

Sunday January 8, 2017
06:50 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Twenty individuals, comprising a Malaysian citizen, six Thais and 13 Myanmar nationals were detained in a special integrated operation in Bagan Datuk, Perak conducted over two days from Friday.

“The operation was to tackle smuggling and customs offences, including immigration offences involving passes and passports, as well as offences concerning the Fisheries Act,” said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Criminal Investigation Branch director, Maritime First Admiral Ibrahim Mohamed.

The operation was jointly carried out by the MMEA, National Anti-Drug Agency and the police’s Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING).

Of the total, 11 individuals will be investigated under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, five under Section 6 (1) (a) of the Immigration Act, and four under Section 8 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985, he said.

“A class C local fishing boat with an estimated value of RM1.5 million was also seized for not complying with the Fisheries Act 1985,” Ibrahim said in a statement here today. — Bernama

