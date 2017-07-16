19 cases of dog, cat bites reported in serian division today

KUCHING, July 16 — Nineteen cases of people bitten by dogs and cats were reported In Sarawak’s Serian Division today, bringing to 26 the number of such cases detected from July 2 to July 16, according to statistics released by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat here.

“This brings the cumulative number of dog bite cases to 332 from April 1 till today. In addition, 235 people had come to get their pets vaccinated,” the secretariat said in a statement here.

According to the secretariat, the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (JPVS) has vaccinated 5,850 pets comprising 1,626 dogs, 2,810 cats and 23 other animals to date.

Yesterday, 516 dogs and 1,019 cats from 263 animal owners were vaccinated around Serian town and the process continued from 10am to 4pm at the same location today.

The JPVS also conducted 68 awareness campaigns on the rabies outbreak in the affected area attended by 4,862 villagers and schoolchildren.

Those who have been bitten by dogs in the area have been asked to seek medical care immediately.

Currently, only those bitten by dogs or cats in the outbreak area and who meet the clinical criteria are administered the vaccine.

To date the rabies outbreak in the Serian Division has claimed the lives of three children. — Bernama