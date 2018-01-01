173 summonses issued in Ipoh on New Year’s Eve

Ipoh traffic police issued 173 summonses to motorists during a seven-hour-long operation in Ipoh yesterday. — AFP picIPOH, Jan 1 — Ipoh traffic police issued 173 summonses to motorists during a seven-hour-long operation conducted here last night on New Year’s Eve.

The operation, named Ops Samseng Jalanan and Mabuk, saw 30 motorcyclists detained for a variety of offences in the areas of Falim and Jalan Kledang Utara.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Wan Jamil Wan Chik said summonses were issued against 32 vehicles, including two cars and 30 motorcycles.

Wan Jamil said 30 summonses were issued for illegally modifying vehicles, while two motorists received summons for speeding.

A further 30 summonses were issued against motorists with illegal license plates, including one 17-year-old who was arrested due to a ‘Happy New Year 2K18’ plate.

“Another 56 summonses were issued against motorists who did not have a driving license or insurance,” said Wan Jamil.

“We also arrested eight people who tested positive for drugs, as well as a 53-year-old man for drunk driving during the operation.”

Wan Jamil said the operation — which began at 10pm — involved 11 officers and 60 personnel from the Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, as well as representatives from the Perak National Anti-Drug Agency.

Meanwhile in Manjung, 124 police summonses and 94 Road Transport Department (RTD) summonses were issued in an operation named ‘Ops Bersepadu Ambang Tahun Baru last night.

Manjung police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said six roadblocks were set up inspecting a total of 125 vehicles.

“We also inspected entertainment centres, homes, and premises to enforce the law and prevent crime,” he said in a statement delivered via Whatsapp today.

“During this operation, we detained 14 people in relation to a variety of offences including immigration and drug offences.