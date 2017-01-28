16,500 summonses issued during Ops Selamat

TAPAH, Jan 28 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 16,500 summonses to errant motorists during the first five days of its ongoing Chinese New Year enforcement operation.

During the operation from last Sunday to Wednesday, the department checked 40,000 vehicles, taking action against 13,000 drivers for various offences.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron said the most common offences were not having valid driving licences and road tax.

“About 4,000 drivers did not have valid driving licences, while another 3,700 did not possess a valid road tax,” he told reporters at the Tapah Rest and Recreation stop after conducting an aerial inspection of the traffic situation.

The department also issued 100 summonses to drivers misusing the emergency lane. Another 347 drivers were caught not wearing their seatbelts while 250 were given tickets for beating traffic lights.

A total of 158 drivers were caught using their mobile phones while driving, and 262 were summoned for overtaking offences.

Nadzri said seven safety cameras had been placed on highways nationwide and that 1,074 photos had been taken so far.

“Thanks to the cameras, we have issued 964 summonses. We have put up notices warning motorists of the cameras, but they still insist on speeding,” he said.

“For now, the cameras will only be set up for the duration of the operation, but we will study their effectiveness and see if they can be installed permanently.”

On the misuse of emergency lanes, Nadzri said the department was using three approaches to catch offenders, including continuous patrols by RTD enforcement officers.

“We will also be monitoring public complaints with attached images and footage from PLUS cameras on the highway,” he said.

“This is designed to increase the perception among motorists they are being watched, which will force them to drive more carefully and adhere to traffic rules.”

Nadzri also said undercover RTD officials had posed as passengers in 308 express buses and and booked drivers for a number of offences.

He said they detected 13 incidents of drivers using their mobile phones while driving, seven hogging the right lane, and four related to driver behaviour.

“Our personnel, who were placed at 77 terminals and bus depots, checked 4,621 buses. Fourty five buses failed tyre inspections and 11 failed brake inspections,” he said.

“Another 50 failed technical and light inspections while five buses did not have a second driver. Of the buses checked, 4,515 passed our inspections.”

PLUS Malaysia Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Azman Ismail said 1.7 million vehicles had used the nation’s highways yesterday, compared to 1.4 million on normal days.

“However, we expect the congestion will ease starting today (Saturday). The traffic was heaviest on Thursday and Friday,” he said.

On a separate issue, Nadzri welcomed the Transport Ministry’s support to its call to review the law which allows 16-year-olds to apply for licences for high-powered motorcycles.

Commenting on Malay Mail’s report this week, he said the department would continue to study the matter for now, but added the wheels would be set in motion as soon as possible.

“One of the ideas is to raise the age limit. However, we could also make it compulsory for B full licence applicants of a certain age to already hold a B2 licence for two years,” Nadzri said.

“We are discussing the matter with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research and will act as soon as possible,” he said.

A B full licence allows the holder to ride a motorcycle with a capacity of 250cc and above while a B2 licence holder can only ride motorcycles under 250cc.