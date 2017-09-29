16 tahfiz schools in KL set up fire squads

Media crowd outside religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department has set up fire squads in 16 tahfiz schools operating in the federal capital.

Its director, Khirudin Drahman@Hussaini said three such religious schools were in the process of joining the squad for fire prevention training and emergency response.

“Overall, there are more than 35 tahfiz centres operating in the federal capital and we will inspect all premises to ensure the premises comply with safety standards and set up fire squads,” he told reporters after presenting the fire squad registration certificates to the 16 tahfiz schools here yesterday.

The department would carry out checks on 85 religious schools and a “pondok” school that has been identified to join the fire squad in the near future, he said adding that they would work together with the authorities like Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council and Baitulmal for the purpose of setting up the fire squad.

Khirudin said safety and fire issues at religious schools should be taken seriously, following the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre at Jalan Keramat Ujung on September 14 which killed 21 students and two teachers.

According to statistics, 31 fire cases involving tahfiz schools were reported in the federal capital this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi launched the “pondok” religious school Fire Squad on May 6 to enhance preparedness on fire prevention in these schools. ― Bernama