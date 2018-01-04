Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

16 schools in Sabah closed today due to floods

Thursday January 4, 2018
01:45 PM GMT+8

Sixteen schools in two districts of Sabah are closed today due to floods. — Picture via Facebook/Sabah Chat: Salam Dari SabahSixteen schools in two districts of Sabah are closed today due to floods. — Picture via Facebook/Sabah Chat: Salam Dari SabahKOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 ― Sixteen schools, with a total enrolment of 3,073 and 372 teachers, in two districts of Sabah were closed today due to floods, according to the Sabah Education Department.

Its director, Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul, said 14 of the schools were in the district of Beaufort and two in Papar.

“The 14 schools in Beaufort are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Membakut, SK Kg Bambangan, SK Lago, SK Jabang, SK Lembah Poring, SK Tamalang, SK Sinoko, SK St Patrick, SK Bandau, SK Kg Brunei, SK Bangkalalak, Sekolah Menengah Patrick, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Membakut and SMK Membakut 2.

“The two schools in Papar are SK Sumbiling and SK Ulu Lumangar,” she said in a statement. ― Bernama

