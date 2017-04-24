15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong installation ceremony begins

Sultan Muhammad V was chosen as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the 243th (Special Meeting ) of the Conference of Rulers held last October. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― Today, the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, will be officially installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony steeped in Malay royal customs and tradition at Istana Negara here.

The ceremony which will be broadcast live by Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) from 9.30am will enable all Malaysians to witness the auspicious installation of the Head of State of the country, who will hold the reins for a period of five years ( since being proclaimed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on December 13 last year.

Sultan Muhammad V, 47, was chosen as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the 243th (Special Meeting ) of the Conference of Rulers held last October, which also announced the selection of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

On December 13, Sultan Muhammad V took the oath of office and signed the instruments of office as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

Sultan Muhammad V ascended the throne of the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, succeeding Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu 'adzam Shah who completed his reign as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, on December 12, last year. ― Bernama

