15,000 people join SEA games torch run in Bachok

Bachok Umno deputy chief Datuk Dr Ilias Husain joins the Bachok-leg of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) Torch Run with participants iat Pantai Irama Bachok, Kelantan, July 15, 2017. -- Bernama picBACHOK, July 15 – More than 15,000 people turned out for the Bachok -leg of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) Torch Run in Kelantan at Pantai Irama beach here today.

Most of them were the young and schoolchildren, who started thronging the beach as early as 7am to add merriment to the run held in conjunction with the state-level Fit Malaysia programme.

Also adding to the boisterous atmosphere were ‘dikir barat’ and aerobics events, but plans to fly the ‘wau bulan’ kite to symbolise the run could not be done due to lack of wind.

Bachok Agriculture Development chairman, Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin, said that the overwhelming response might be prompted by the fact that Malaysia is hosting the sport this time.

“Apart from that, the location of the programme attracted young people to relax on weekends and this indicates that the beach has the potential to serve as a centre for activities of national stature,” he told reporters after the programme.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Ministry deputy secretary-general Nik Abdul Kadir Nik Mohamed said the ministry was proud of the response and enthusiasm shown by the crowd.

He said that hoped the people of Kelantan would continue to practice such recreational activities at all times without waiting for a programme organised by the government to maintain fitness.

Nik Abdul Kadir also hoped that Kelantan would continue to support the national athletes who would be participating in the SEA Games.

Bachok is the sixth stop of the torch run in Kelantan after Kota Bharu, Ketereh, Machang, Tanah Merah and Jeli since Wednesday.

Tomorrow, the torch run will continue to the Pasir Puteh seat before being handed over to Terengganu. — Bernama