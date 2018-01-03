15 Pahang schools closed due to floods

A student stands in front of SK Panching which is partially submerged in flood water in Kuantan January 3, 2018. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Jan 3 — Fifteen schools in Pahang were closed today due to floods, 11 of them remaining closed since the first day yesterday of the new school year and four others having had to close today.

Pahang director of education Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said these schools, which were either flooded or the access roads were submerged, were located in the Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut and Lipis districts.

“In Kuantan, nine schools that could not start their first day of school yesterday are still closed, they being Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Lembing, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) (SJKC) Sungai Lembing, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Nadak.

“SK Sungai Lembing, SK Sungai Emas, SJKC Panching, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) (SJKT) Kuala Reman, SK Panching and SK Bukit Kuin.

“An additional three schools are closed today, namely, SJK ( C ) Yoke Shian, SK Jaya Gading and SJK (T) Taman Tas, making a total 12 schools closed in the district,” he said.

He also said that two other schools which were unable to open on the first day of the new school year yesterday were SK Aceh in Pekan with 276 students and 28 teachers and SK Gintong in Jerantut with 28 students and 12 teachers.

SJK (C) Mela in Lipis had to close today due to the floods, he added.

Tajuddin said all the 15 schools had 3,132 students, 181 teachers and 19 support staff.

Pahang has 195 secondary schools with over 110,000 students and 540 primary schools with 150,000 pupils. — Bernama