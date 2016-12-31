15 Kelantan schools closed tomorrow due to floods

A traffic jam is seen in Kampung Sungai Durian along the Kota Baru and Kuala Krai main road due to flood waters as deep as 0.5 metres, December 31, 2016. ― Bernama picKOTA BARU, Dec 31 — The Kelantan State Education Department has postponed the first day of the 2017 school session for 13 primary and two secondary schools in the Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Jeli districts tomorrow due to floods.

Its director Jaafar Ismail said these comprise eight schools in Kuala Krai district, five in Tanah Merah and two in Jeli.

The eight schools in Kuala Krai district are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pemberian, SK Karangan, SK Bahagia, SK Ladang Taku, SK Kuala Nal, SK Pasir Gajah, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Pasir Gajah and SK Pasir Kelang.

The five affected schools in Tanah Merah district are SK Sokor, SK Kampung Panjang, SK Ladang Kerilla, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ladang Kerilla and SK Kulim while in Jeli district, the schools are SK Kuala Balah and SMK Kuala Balah, he said in a statement here tonight.

Jaafar said the decision to close these schools tomorrow was made after considering the safety of the teachers and schoolchildren faced with the floods if they attended school tomorrow. — Bernama