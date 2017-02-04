140 PI1M to be set up nationwide this year

KUANTAN, Feb 4 — A total of 140 1Malaysia Internet Centre (PI1M) are expected to be set up nationwide by the end of this year in an effort to provide high speed Internet facilities to the rural people.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Chief Officer of Communication, Digital Services and Standards Sector Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus said 760 PI1M had been set up throughout the country so far.

“With the addition of the 140 PI1M, those in the rural areas and underprivileged people in the city will enjoy Internet access,” he told reporters after launching the Digi-Petrosains Robotic programme at Semambu PI1M here today.

Also present were Digi chief corporate affairs officer Eugene Teh and Petrosains Sdn Bhd Programme Department director Kamaruddin Kassim.

Mohd Ali Hanafiah said about 1,000 people were using the facilities at the PI1M per month. — Bernama