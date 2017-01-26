Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:03 am GMT+8

14 schools in Sarawak to close tomorrow due to floods

MIRI, Jan 25 ― Fourteen primary schools in Sarawak will be closed tomorrow due to floods, one more than today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Maj Ismail Mahedin of the Civil Defence Force said these schools were in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri and would affect 1,232 pupils.

He named the schools as Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Balai, SK Kuala Sigu, SK Genaan, SK Bukit Mawang, SK Kuala Binyo, SK Long Sobeng, SK Kuala Bok, SK Long Luyang, SK Ulu Segan, SK Sg Anak, SK St Dunstan, SK St Swithun, SK Long Jegan and SK Long Teran Kanan.

Ismail said eight schools remained open although they were affected a little by the floods. These were SK Ng Penyarai, SK Sungai Bong, SK Pengarah Enteri, SK Long Teru, SK Sungai Seputi, SK Sungai Kelabit, SK Kampung Bulau and SK Rumah Ranggong.  

So far, no one had been evacuated, he said. ― Bernama

