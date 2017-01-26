14 schools closed in Sarawak due to floods

MIRI, Jan 26 — Fourteen primary schools in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri were closed today due to the floods in Sarawak.

Sarawak Disaster Management Commitee secretariat from the Civil Defence Force Major Ismail Mahedin said the school closure involved 1,232 students.

They are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Balai, SK Kuala Sigu, SK Genaan, SK Bukit Mawang, SK Kuala Binyo, SK Long Sobeng, SK Kuala Bok, SK Long Luyang, SK Ulu Segan, SK Sg Anak, SK St Dunstan, SK St Swithun, SK Long Jegan and SK Long Teran Kanan.

However, no one has been evacuated. — Bernama