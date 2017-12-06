One killed, 14 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on NSE

The scene of the accident that took place at KM294.7 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway near Gopeng early this morning. — Pictures courtesy of PDRMKAMPAR, Dec 6 — A 43-year-old woman died while 14 others were injured following a three-vehicle collision at KM294.7 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway near Gopeng.

The deceased from the 5.45am incident today was identified as Chan Kwai Fah of Taman Desa Cempaka in Ipoh.

District police chief Superintendent Ng Kong Soon said the accident involved a double decker bus, a trailer and a container lorry.

“The 53-year-old container lorry driver, from Taman Pengkalan Jaya in Ipoh, has been admitted into Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) red zone,” he said.

Ng said initial investigations found that the bus, which was carrying 12 passengers aged between three and 83, had crashed into the trailer.

“The container lorry driver, which was behind the two vehicles, could not brake in time and slammed into the bus,” he said, adding that Chan was pronounced dead at HRPB at 8.11am.

Police arrested the 41-year-old bus driver for further investigation.

It is learnt that the driver has eight outstanding police summonses.

The accident forced authorities to close the section of the highway for the vehicles to be removed, causing a tailback.

Traffic on the highway returned to normal at about 11.30am.