14 cops get trapped in court lift

Indonesian Citizen Siti Aisyah, 25, charged with killing Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, being brought to the Shah Alam Court Complex, July 28, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, July 28 — A team of fourteen policemen endured the traumatic experience of being trapped in a court lift for 20 minutes here today.

Shah Alam deputy police chief Supt Nek Zaidi Zakaria said the trapped policemen who were assigned to guard security during mention of the Kim Jong-nam murder case at the Shah Alam High Court, were involved in an operation dubbed Ops Prank, and had been in a state of readiness since early morning.

He said the incident resulted in one of the policemen to suffer from heart problems and was rushed to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital to receive treatment.

“The other victims were in stable condition and resumed duties as normal,” he told Bernama.

Nek Zaidi said the team of policemen began duty since 6am to ensure a smooth process for the handling of the sensitive case.

Jong-nam was the half-brother of Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s supreme leader.

Two foreign women have been charged with murdering Jong-nam. He died after the women allegedly wiped the deadly nerve agent VX on his face while he was about to board a flight to Macau at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on Feb 13.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director, Mohd Sani Harul said the victims were rescued within ten minutes using a power unit technique.

He said an emergency call was received around 8.08am and a team of eight firemen from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station were despatched to the scene. — Bernama