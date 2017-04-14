Putrajaya names 13 youth ambassadors for TN50

Youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin posing with the TN50 Youth Ambassadors, April 14, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/myTN50PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — Thirteen youth personalities from various background, expertise and who have made their mark their respective fields have been appointed as National Transformation 2050 (TN50) Youth Ambassadors.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said they were selected to help map the country’s future based on their respective expertise,.

“They will shoulder the responsibility to together approach the young generation, in their respective capacity on behalf of the government, to hear and listen to their (young generation) voice and aspiration,” he told a media conference at the ministry here today.

The media conference was held to introduce the ambassadors concerned who included former national squash queen Sharon Wee Ee Lin and Malaysia Youth Council (MBM) president Muammar Ghadafi Jamal Jamaluddin.

The others are Malaysian chapter of The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators Sarah Joan Mokhtar; Saora Industries founder and chief executive officer Ganesh Muren; Teach For Malaysia founder Dzameer Dzulkifli and Hospital Beyond Boundaries chief executive officer Dr Lutfi Fadil Lokman.

Also appointed as TN50 Youth Ambassadors are Centre for Research, Advisory and Technology (CREATE) chief executive officer Ng Yeen Seen; Inspirasi Gemilang 4e Chief Officer Zhariff Afandi; cetacean ecologist Dr Louisa Shohbini Ponnampalam; activist Dr Aizan Sofia Amin and Samudra Oil Services chief executive officer Shahril Hamdan.

Others are BorderPass chief executive officer Faisal Ariff and Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive specialist Dr Farrah-Hani, who is former national gymnastic queen.

The brainchild of by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, TN50 is a futuristic policy to map out the nation’s journey into the next 30 years after 2020. — Bernama