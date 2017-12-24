13 years on, Penangite recalls miracle of Boxing Day tsunami

Thulaasi (left) joining members of her church choir for a night of carolling in Tanjung Bungah December 23, 2017. — Pictures by Paul Toh GEORGE TOWN, Dec 24 — On December 26 2004, the third largest earthquake ever recorded in human history with the epicentre off the west coast of Sumatra struck, with the ensuing tsunami causing extensive damage to 14 countries in the region bordering the Indian Ocean.

Approximately 230,00 people were killed.

But amid all the destruction, there was a story about a baby who survived the tsunami when it hit Batu Ferengghi, Penang 13 years ago.

Known as the “tsunami baby,” S. Thulaasi was fast asleep on a mattress in her father's cafe by the beach. The establishment, called Miami Cafe, was a popular picnic and tourist spot.

The tsunami then struck, and carried the mattress Thulaasi was sleeping on, and her out to sea. Minutes later the waves pushed her back to shore just beside the cafe, with her still fast asleep on the same mattress.

Her father A. Suppiah said all his friends and customers could never forget what happened on that day.

“On December 26 around 1pm every year we conduct prayers with the help of a priest to pray for those who died that they may have eternal peace and thanksgiving for those who survived.

“It happened 13 years ago but we still have people coming from overseas who come to my cafe to inquire about the tragic circumstances when the tsunami crashed onto the shores of Miami Beach,” he said.

The family offering prayers a year after the December 26 tsunami struck for the continued good fortune of Thulaasi (then one-year-old) when the mammoth tsunami struck in 2004.Suppiah, or known as “Raja” among his friends, recalled how overseas customers had called him up on the day of the tragedy to inquire about his well being, and that they were relieved to know his family was safe.

“It was a first time experience so I noticed nothing unusual when I saw some big waves about 200 metres away, but 15 minutes later the waves were still rolling in huge bubbles.

“At that time my cafe was full, with customers coming from the nearby Feringghi Beach Hotel across the road but I thought nothing of it as I told my customers it could be big ships passing by causing the big waves. But the waves kept rolling in some 20 metres away and reached my cafe within seconds!” he said.

All his customers ran helter skelter up the steps leading to the road above and his wife L. Mary and he went to look for their 23-day-old infant sleeping in the room.

His wife called out to him, saying that she could not open the door leading to Thulaasi's room so Raja broke down the door but could not find his baby.

At that moment, some Indonesian workers next door were shouting to him “baby floating on the mattress.”

“We were in a state of panic when we saw the mattress floating out at sea and prayed hard that our baby would be safe. Miraculously after some anxious minutes the waves brought my baby back to shore still sleeping on the mattress!

“It was definitely a miracle that Thulaasi was saved although her life then was in great peril.”

The story was carried back then by the local news organisations and soon spread across the world where the media named her “the tsunami baby” or “miracle baby.”

“It was a natural incident which could happen anywhere so I am still operating at the same place for more than 30 years. I don't lose much sleep over it,” Raja said.

Raja's cafe was badly damaged but he has rebuilt it and continues to operate there with his wife, who cooks western and Indian dishes. Thulaasi is now big enough to help her parents.

Thulaasi, now a bubbly 13-year-old said her parents would tell her what happened on that fateful day but she said she was quite unfazed by the media attention she received as the "tsunami baby."

“I feel the same as I will tell reporters what my parents told me. I hope to be a scientist when I grow up. I help out my parents in the cafe whenever I could,” she said.

Thulassi has two siblings, an older brother and sister.