13 schools in Terengganu, two in Sarawak to close due to floods tomorrow

Volunteers help to transfer pre-school learning equipment after classes were flooded at Sekolah Kebangsaan Getang, Hulu Terengganu January 1, 2017. 13 schools in Terengganu will be closed due to floods tomorrow. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — Thirteen schools in Terengganu will remain closed tomorrow, while the other 14 will be opened as usual after the flood situation in the state improved today.

State Education Department director Shafruddin Ali Hussin, in a statement said the closure of the 13 schools, two of which were secondary schools, would involve 3,415 pupils and 379 teachers.

The schools to remain closed are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Besut, SK Kampung Bukit and SK Sungai Las in Besut; SK Kua, SK Bukit Tadok, SK Getang, SK Tengku Ampuan Intan, Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Kuala Berang and Sekolah Menengah Agama Mahmudiah in Hulu Terengganu; SK RTK Seberang Tayor, SK Seberang Tayor and SK Pasir Gajah in Kemaman; and SK Tembila in Besut.

In SARAWAK, State Disaster Management Committee Civil Defence Force secretariat Major Ismail Mahedin said two primary schools in Bintulu, namely SK Kuala Sigu and SK Genaan would be closed tomorrow due to floods.

He said SK Bukit Matawang which had also been flooded would still be opened, while pupils at SK Nanga Penyara hostels had been evacuated to the school hall as precautionary measure.

Fire and rescue squad are also on alert and will monitor the situation, he said. — Bernama