13 schools in Terengganu to close tomorrow due to floods

Roads in Besut are inundated by flood waters. ― Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 ― Thirteen primary school in four districts in the state will be closed tomorrow due to floods.

State Education Department director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said eight of the schools were in Setiu, two each in Besut and Hulu Terengganu, and one in Kemaman.

He said the closure of the schools would involve 2,679 pupils and 307 teachers.

“In Setiu, six schools will be closed as they are still inundated by flood waters. The schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Besut, SK Chalok, SK Langkap, SK Kampung Buloh, SK Sungai Las and SK Kampung Bukit.

“The two other schools in the district ― SK Alur Lek Kasar and SK Merbau Menyusut ― were closed because the road had been cut off by flood waters and that the school building had been turned into relief centres,” he said in a statement.

In Hulu Terengganu, the schools to be closed tomorrow are SK Tengkawang and SK Matang, while in Besut, the schools are SK Kampung Nangka and SK Tembila.

In Kemaman, the only school to close tomorrow is SK Padang Kubu. ― Bernama