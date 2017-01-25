Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:42 pm GMT+8

13 primary schools closed in Sarawak

Wednesday January 25, 2017
03:00 PM GMT+8

MIRI, Jan 25 ― The number of schools closed in Sarawak has increased to 13 primary schools as they were unable to continue the session today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat’s Civil Defence Force  Major Ismail Mahedin said the affected schools are in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri involving 1,079 students.

“The schools affected by floods are SK Bukit Balai, SK Kuala Sigu, SK Genaan, SK Bukit Mawang, SK Kuala Binyo, SK Long Sobeng, SK Kuala Bok and SK Long Luyang,” he said here today.

He said five other affected schools, namely SK Ulu Segan, SK Sg Anak, SK St Dunstan, SK St Swithun and SK Long Jegan were inaccessible due to the submerged roads leading to them.

Five other affected primary schools that remained open were SK Ng Penyarai, SK Sungai Bong SK Pengarah Enteri, SK Long Teran Kanan and SK Long Teru, he said. ― Bernama

