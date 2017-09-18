13 policemen quizzed over leaked info on Tahfiz fire arrests

Rescue workers at the religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The police have recorded statements from 13 policemen to facilitate investigations into leaked information on the arrest of seven suspects in connection with a fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah residential religious school in Jalan Keramat Hujung here on Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Md Isa said the matter was investigated under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

"However, no arrests have been made over the information leakage," he told Bernama tonight.

The 5.15am blaze had claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the police had detained seven youths aged between 11 and 18, in connection with the fire.

Six of the seven suspects tested positive for drugs and are being remanded for a week until Sept 22.

The leaked information involved the facts of the case and several photographs of the suspects which were in circulation in the social media before an 8pm press conference by the city police chief yesterday. — Bernama